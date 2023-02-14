Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,376,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after buying an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 360,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,100,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 55.67%.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Articles

