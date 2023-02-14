California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 17,806 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.84.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.62.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

