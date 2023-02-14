California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 199,619 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199,619 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

