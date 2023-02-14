California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 23,364 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,655 shares of company stock worth $3,446,794. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

