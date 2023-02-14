California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,969 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 1,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

