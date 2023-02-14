California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $210.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.