California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.1 %

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

LAMR stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

