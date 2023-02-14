California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,554,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 625,491 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

