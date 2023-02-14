California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $154.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.54. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $194.65.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

