California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.