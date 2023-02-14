California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,071,000 after purchasing an additional 647,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 217,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

