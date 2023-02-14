California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $147.99 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.81.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $569,592.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $569,592.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,395 shares of company stock worth $10,398,368. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

