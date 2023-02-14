California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 216,495 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,099,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,495 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flex were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Creative Planning raised its stake in Flex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Flex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Flex by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $39,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,627. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

