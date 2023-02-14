California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 23,686 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

NovoCure Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 0.82. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.