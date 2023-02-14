California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 39,070 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $107.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

