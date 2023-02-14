California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 48,110 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 243.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 422.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 779,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 192.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 587,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $21,711,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $74.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

