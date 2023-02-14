California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,055 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LII. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII opened at $265.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.30 and its 200-day moving average is $246.93. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.