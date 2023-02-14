California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 83,887 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,494,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 10,469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

