California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,988 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 137.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $7,647,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

