California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 94,474 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,474 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $17,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

OGE Energy stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

