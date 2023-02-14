California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 773.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 20.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.