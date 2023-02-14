California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 143,265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AJRD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.