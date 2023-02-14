California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.90 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in UGI by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Up 1.5 %

UGI opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

