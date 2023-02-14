California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.97 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 541,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,945 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

