California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

