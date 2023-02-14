California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.84 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,265 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

