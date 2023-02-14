California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.90 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globant were worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Globant by 259.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Globant by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globant by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Globant by 792.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 7.0% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $166.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

