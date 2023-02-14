California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $519,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Five Below by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $207.01 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $207.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.69.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.