California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.18 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 297.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

