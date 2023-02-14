California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 105.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 127,446 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DLB opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

