California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,484,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 263,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

NYSE LUMN opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

