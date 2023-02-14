California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,119,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 329,166 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

