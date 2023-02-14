California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,768 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after buying an additional 390,491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,372,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $102,934,000 after buying an additional 228,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Tapestry by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,417,000 after buying an additional 470,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

