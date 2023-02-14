California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Masimo by 15.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 41,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 51,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.42. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $232.89.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

