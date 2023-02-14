California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 17,374 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RLI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $140.69.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

