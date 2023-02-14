California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 22,861 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Acadia Healthcare

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.