California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 252,312 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,312 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $17,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 57,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

