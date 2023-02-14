California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 261,908 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,435,006 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,908 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164,834 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,690 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 285,585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,328 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,651.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

