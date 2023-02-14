California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,253 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,105,000 after buying an additional 1,071,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,565,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after buying an additional 389,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after buying an additional 1,115,978 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,551. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

