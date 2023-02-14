California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 94,530 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,530 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after acquiring an additional 396,485 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,571,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,515,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,932,000 after buying an additional 219,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.