California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

