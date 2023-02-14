California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,733 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

DT stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.30 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,852,865 shares of company stock worth $670,480,260. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

