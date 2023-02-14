Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

CPE opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.69. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.