Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

