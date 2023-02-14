Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 31,077 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,842.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.