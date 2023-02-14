Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,697 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Century Casinos worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 61.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 16.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 514,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 392,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $286.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Century Casinos

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTY shares. TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

