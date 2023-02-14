Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,215 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 274,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,902 shares of company stock worth $1,547,255. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.50 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.