Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,919 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

