Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $55,632.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,752 shares of company stock worth $1,810,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

