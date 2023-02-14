Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,890,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $783.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $58.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,822. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.